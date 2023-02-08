NEET UG 2023 Registration Live: Latest updates on NEET notification, application

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registrations for NEET UG 2023 in due course of time. The entrance test is scheduled for May. NEET application forms will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

Before starting registrations, NTA will upload information bulletin and notification for the test on the same website.

NEET 2023 will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Application fee and other information related to the test will be mentioned on the exam bulletin and notice.

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate is held for admission to UG medical courses, including MBBS and BDS. Follow this blog for updates on NEET UG 2023 registration date, notice and more.

