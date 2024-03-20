National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NEET UG 2024 correction window on March 20, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes to the application form can find the link on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in and also on exams.nta.ac.in. NEET UG 2024 correction window closes today

The correction window will remain active till 11.50 pm today, March 20, 2024. The corrections can be made in all fields and uploaded documents along with AADHAAR re-authentication except for the contact number and email used at the time of registration.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the official notice, the final corrections which are highlighted will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In cases where changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly. Please note that any excess payments made will not be refunded.

After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

NEET UG 2024: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

Login to the account and your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the corrections in it.

Once done, make the payment of fees, if any.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2024, on May 5, 2024, in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. This examination will be conducted in Pen & Paper mode (offline) across various centers in India and abroad. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA Exams.