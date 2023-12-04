NEET (UG) 2024 FAQs: NTA releases frequently asked questions for NEET (UG) main exams

The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) – for undergraduate candidates of 2024, will be held on May 5th as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates qualifying in the common medical entrance examination to get admitted to MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges across India.

NEET UG 2024: NTA releases frequently asked questions. (HT file)

The NTA in a notification on its official website has answered most of the frequently asked questions asked by candidates attempting the NEET UG – 2024.

1. Where can I access the syllabus of the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) - 2024?

The NMC (National Medical Commission) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG). The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus which is available on the NMC website For the Academic year 2024-25, the NMC has uploaded the updated syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2024. The syllabus can be accessed by clicking on the following link:

https://www.nmc.org.in/MCIRest/open/getDocument?path=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNews/NEET%20UG %202024_Approved_Final.pdf

The same is also available on the NTA website: www.nta.ac.in

2. Is there any change in the syllabus for NEET (UG) - 2024 with respect to the previous year?

Yes, there are some changes in the syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2024 with respect to the previous year. Those topics which are neither being taught anywhere in the School Board nor available in the latest book of NCERT, have been deleted. The syllabus has been revised and reduced to focus on core concepts.

3. Why has syllabus of NEET (UG) been revised for the Academic Year 2024-25?

Due to the COVID-19 scenario, a portion of the syllabus of each subject has been deleted by various school boards. The deleted portion is still not being taken back by these boards. Moreover, the deletions done by school boards were not uniform. Hence, the NTA received number of requests for the revision of the syllabus.

4. In Unit 2 of the Biology syllabus, it is written – “of an insect (Frog)”. But Frog is not an insect.

It should be read as “of an insect and a frog”.

5. There are a few topics included in the updated syllabus but those are not given in the new NCERT Books.

The new topics have been added as these are being taught in various school boards, I including the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Bihar School Education Board, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, Nagaland Board of School Education, Board of secondary education Manipur.

6. When will the online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024 start?

Please keep visiting the official website of NTA - www.nta.ac.in