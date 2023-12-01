JEE Main 2024: NTA releases frequently asked questions of JEE Main Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notification on its official website, which answers most of the frequently asked questions asked by candidates attempting the JEE Main examination. The last date of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2024 has been extended to 04 December 2023.(HT file)

The following are the frequently asked questions answered by the NTA:

Can I make a correction in my online application form for JEE (Main) -2024?

An opportunity for making corrections in the Particulars of the Application Form on the website only will be provided after the closing date of the Online submission of the Application Form.

Can I add more session (Session 1 or Session 2 of 2024) during the correction window period?

Candidate can add Session 2, along with the session he/she already selected while filling the application form, during the correction window period. The fee for the added session will also be paid by the candidate.

Can I remove any selected session (Session 2 of 2024) during the correction window period?

Candidate can remove Session 2 of 2024) during the correction window period. However, the fee for the removed session will not be refunded.

Can I interchange session (from Session 1 to Session 2 or viceversa) during the correction window period?

No

Can I add more Paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2A or Paper 2B) during the correction window period?

Yes, candidate can add more paper during the correction window period. The fee for added paper will, if applicable have to be paid by the candidate.

Can I remove any selected Paper during the correction window period?

Yes, Candidate can remove or add any selected Paper (Paper 1 and/or Paper 2A and/or Paper 2B) during the correction window period. Extra fee (if any) will be paid by the candidate. However, the fee for the removed paper will not be refunded.

I have paid the fee more than one time but my confirmation page is not downloaded?

Candidates are advised to wait for 24 Hours until the payment status is updated. In case the confirmation page is not generated even after 24 hours of payment of the fee, then the candidate may approach the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway (helpline numbers and email given in Appendix II of Information Bulletin) to ensure the successful payment or to obtain the refund of duplicate/multiple payments.

Later, if payment is reflected with NTA, the duplicate transaction amount will be refunded after the declaration of the final result of JEE (Main) – 2024.

Has the last date of the online application form for JEE (Main) – 2024 been extended?

Yes, the last date of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2024 has been extended to 04 December 2023.

When will the correction window be opened?

The correction facility will be given from 06 December to 08 December 2023.

