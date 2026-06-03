Re NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Exam city slip expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check exam date

The NEET re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country and abroad in pen and paper mode.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes. The total marks is 720.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. Marking will be done as per following criteria :

(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

(iii) Unanswered: No mark (0).

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