National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for NEET UG 2026 on March 8, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2026: Registration ends on March 8, apply at neet.nta.nic.in

The link to apply for the medical entrance exam will close at 11.50 pm on March 8.

The NEET UG exam will be held on May 3, 2026. The exam duration is for 180 minutes from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: Important instructions to apply The important instructions for candidates who want to apply for NTA NEET exam can be checked here:

1. To apply for the exam, candidates will have to apply in online mode only.

2. The submission of the online application form may be done by accessing the NTA website.

3. Candidate has to upload recent passport photograph, address proof, scanned signature, etc.

4. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.

5. Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/ guardians only, as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

The general category candidates will have to pay ₹1700/-, General-EWS/ OBC-NCL*category will have to pay ₹1600/- and SC/ST/PwBD/PwD/Third Gender candidates will have to pay ₹1000/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEET.