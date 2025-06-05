NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for NEET UG Answer Key 2025 on June 5, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test answer key can do it through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at neet.nta.nic.in

The processing fee to raise objections against the answer key is ₹200/- for each answer key challenge. The payment of processing fee may be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking till 11.50 pm today. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Your answer key will be displayed.

5. Click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Make the payment of processing fee and upload the supporting documents.

7. Once done, click on submit.

8. Your challenge is submitted.

9. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the candidates' challenges will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the provisional answer key will be revised. The responses will be accordingly evaluated based on the final answer key and will be used in preparing and declaring the result.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025 in single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.