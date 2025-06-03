NIMCET Admit Card 2025 releasing today at nimcet.admissions.nic.in, here's how to download

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli will release the NIMCET Admit Card 2025 on June 3, 2025. Candidates who will appear for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2025 can download the hall ticket through the official website of NIMCET at nimcet.admissions.nic.in. NIMCET Admit Card 2025 releasing today, here's how to download

The admit card will be available on the website till June 8, 2025. The link to download the hall ticket will be deactivated at 12 noon on June 8.

NIMCET Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIMCET at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on NIMCET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If downloading the Admit Card is difficult or impossible, the candidates should email helpdesk.nimcet25@nitt.edu with details of the application number and proof of fee remittance. Any such request thereafter will not be entertained, nor will any telephone requests.

The online entrance test will be held on June 8, 2025, in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. The NIMCET-2025 test will be conducted with a single paper in three parts, containing 120 multiple-choice questions. The Part-I time duration is 70 minutes, and it consists of Mathematics (50 questions). The Part-II time duration is 30 minutes, and it consists of Analytical ability and Logical reasoning (40 questions). The Part-III time duration is 20 minutes, and it consists of Computer Awareness (20 questions) and English (10 questions). For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIMCET.