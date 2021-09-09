NIRF Rankings 2021: Miranda House tops among colleges, Hindu falls to 9th place

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released NIRF Rankings 2021 for all categories. The lists this year have been released for 11 categories and not 10 categories, unlike last year. Miranda House has topped the list under the college category this year for fifth consecutive year. Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi and Loyola College of Chennai has secured the second rank and third rank respectively.

This year also Miranda House and Lady Shri Ram College have Women have maintained the same positions as last year. However, Loyola College of Chennai has reached the third spot from the sixth spot last year. Hindu college have shown a terrific dip this year straight from the third position to the ninth position compared to last year.

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top 10 colleges

The complete list of colleges and their ranks for 2021 can be checked in the table below.

Rank Name of the College 1 Miranda House 2 Lady Shri Ram College for Women 3 Loyala College 4 St Xaviers College, Kolkata 5 Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah 6 PSGR Krishanammal College for Women, Coimbatore 7 Presidency College, Chennai 8 St Stephen College, Delhi 9 Hindu College 10 Shri Ram College for Commerce