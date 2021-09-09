Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIRF Rankings 2021: Miranda House tops among colleges, Hindu falls to 9th place
NIRF Rankings 2021: Miranda House tops among colleges, Hindu fall to 9th place
NIRF Rankings 2021: Miranda House tops among colleges, Hindu fall to 9th place
competitive exams

NIRF Rankings 2021: Miranda House tops among colleges, Hindu falls to 9th place

NIRF Rankings 2021 has been released. Miranda House has topped the list for the fifth time this year followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi and Loyola College of Chennai. Hindu College have secured ninth rank. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released NIRF Rankings 2021 for all categories. The lists this year have been released for 11 categories and not 10 categories, unlike last year. Miranda House has topped the list under the college category this year for fifth consecutive year. Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi and Loyola College of Chennai has secured the second rank and third rank respectively. 

This year also Miranda House and Lady Shri Ram College have Women have maintained the same positions as last year. However, Loyola College of Chennai has reached the third spot from the sixth spot last year. Hindu college have shown a terrific dip this year straight from the third position to the ninth position compared to last year. 

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top 10 colleges 

The complete list of colleges and their ranks for 2021 can be checked in the table below. 

 

Rank Name of the College
1Miranda House
2Lady Shri Ram College for Women
3Loyala College
4St Xaviers College, Kolkata 
5Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah 
6PSGR Krishanammal College for Women, Coimbatore 
7Presidency College, Chennai
8St Stephen College, Delhi
9Hindu College
10Shri Ram College for Commerce
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirf rankings nirf ranking miranda house + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.