Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda top college, here's list of top 10 colleges

NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda top college, here's list of top 10 colleges

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 02:41 PM IST

NIRF Rankings 2023 for colleges: Miranda House bagged the first position.

The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5. According to the NIRF ranking 2023, the best-ranked college in India is Miranda House, Delhi, followed by Hindu College, Delhi, and Presidency College, Chennai. Also in 2022, Miranda secured the top spot in the NIRF rankings. Like last year, five DU colleges are among the top 10 colleges in the country this year. This year also, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has secured a spot among the top 10.

NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda House of DU tops the list
NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda House of DU tops the list

Candidates can check the Top 10 list below:

  1. Miranda House, Delhi

2. Hindu College, Delhi

3.Presidency College, Chennai

4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

5. St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata

6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

7. Loyola College, Chennai

8. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

9. Lady Shri Ram College for Women Delhi

10. Kirori Mal College, Delhi

Complete list of colleges Rankings here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirf nirf india rankings
nirf nirf india rankings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out