NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda top college, here's list of top 10 colleges

The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5. According to the NIRF ranking 2023, the best-ranked college in India is Miranda House, Delhi, followed by Hindu College, Delhi, and Presidency College, Chennai. Also in 2022, Miranda secured the top spot in the NIRF rankings. Like last year, five DU colleges are among the top 10 colleges in the country this year. This year also, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has secured a spot among the top 10.

NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda House of DU tops the list