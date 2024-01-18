close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key released, raise objection till today

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key released, raise objection till today

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 18, 2024 05:44 PM IST

Candidates can challenge NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key till 9 pm today.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the provisional answer key for the NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in and raise objections to the provisional answer key till January 19.

How to download NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key
National Testing Agency conducted MNS: Selection for SSC 2023–24 for 28,220 candidates in 90 cities countrywide on January 14, 2024.

Candidates can challenge the Answer Key if they are unhappy by paying 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) as a nonrefundable processing fee for each question they disagree with. The objection window is open till 9 pm today.

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key challenge link 

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in login credentials

Check the answer key

Raise objections if any

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
