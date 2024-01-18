NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key released, raise objection till today
Candidates can challenge NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key till 9 pm today.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released the provisional answer key for the NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in and raise objections to the provisional answer key till January 19.
National Testing Agency conducted MNS: Selection for SSC 2023–24 for 28,220 candidates in 90 cities countrywide on January 14, 2024.
Candidates can challenge the Answer Key if they are unhappy by paying ₹200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) as a nonrefundable processing fee for each question they disagree with. The objection window is open till 9 pm today.
NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key challenge link
NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key: How to download
Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the answer key link
Key in login credentials
Check the answer key
Raise objections if any
Take print for future reference.