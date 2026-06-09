NTA SWAYAM January 2026 exam city slip released at exams.nta.nic.in, download link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Intimation Slip for the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Examinations, which are being conducted for certification in approximately 900 courses. . (AI-generated image)

The examinations were scheduled to be held across various examination centres throughout the country on 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 June 2026. To facilitate candidates in planning their travel and other arrangements, the Advance City Intimation Slip was made available through the official SWAYAM examination portal. Candidates were informed that the slip could be accessed and downloaded by using their Application Number and Password on the designated website.

It was clearly stated that the Advance City Intimation Slip should not be considered the official Admit Card for the examination. Instead, it was explained that only information regarding the city in which the examination centre would be located had been provided through this document.

The actual Admit Card for the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Examination was stated to be issued separately at a later date. Attention was also drawn to the importance of regularly checking the official website for the latest announcements and updates related to the examination process.

In cases where difficulties were encountered during the downloading or verification of the Examination City Intimation Slip, assistance was made available through the NTA Helpdesk. Candidates were advised that support could be sought by contacting the helpline numbers provided by the agency or by sending queries through the official email address.

Steps to Download the Advance City Intimation Slip : 1. The official SWAYAM examination website should be visited.

2. The link for the Advance City Intimation Slip should be selected on the homepage.

3. The Application Number and Password should be entered in the required fields.

4. The security code, if displayed, should be entered correctly.

5. The Submit/Login button should be clicked.

6. The Advance City Intimation Slip should be displayed on the screen.

7. The details mentioned in the slip should be carefully verified.

8. The Download option should be selected to save the slip.

9. A printout of the slip should be taken for future reference.

10. In case of any difficulty, assistance should be sought through the NTA Helpdesk or the official email support.

Official Notice Here

Direct link to download exam city slip