NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020: 7,586 candidates appeared

As many as 7,586 candidates appeared in the National Talent Search Stage-II Examination (NTSE) 2020 on Sunday.

NTSE was conducted at 58 centres across 40 cities including Srinagar, Kolkata, Chennai, Kavaratti, Port Blair, Gangtok and others.

"As many as 7586 candidates appeared in the examination for the selection of 2000 talented students to be awarded scholarships for pursuing higher education," said the Ministry of Education.

The examination was conducted in cooperation with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) and State Education Departments.

The examination was conducted maintaining the COVID-19 safety protocols.