NTSE Stage II 2021: Exam tomorrow, expert tips to keep in mind

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT will conduct NTSE Stage II 2021 exam on October 24, 2021. The NTSE exam will be conducted at various centres throughout the country. Only those candidates who are recommended by their respective States/ UTs will be allowed to appear in Stage II exam.

Candidates who have qualified Stage I examination are eligible to appear for the Stage II examination. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I will be Mental Ability test and Paper II will be Scholastic Aptitude Test.

Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE expert shares some important tips to crack the examination easily. All the candidates who have to appear for the examination can check the expert tips given below.

NTS Exam Preparation Tips for MAT

Mental Ability Test comprises 100 questions each carrying 1 mark. The time duration of the paper is 120 minutes, which means each question can be easily solved in 1.2 minutes.

This paper contains Analytical Reasoning and Logical Reasoning based questions.

It tests examinee’s ability to think, visualise and discriminate.

Practising sample papers is the best way to prepare for this section.

If candidates face any problem in understanding the logic behind any problem, then clearing doubts by consulting teachers is a good idea.

Solve questions using your visualisation power.

NTS Exam Preparation Tips for SAT

Scholastic Aptitude Test is divided into three sections. The sections are Science, Mathematics and Social Science. All the sections consist of 100 questions, and each question carries 1 mark. The time duration of this paper is 120 minutes.

Science

This section comprises of 40 questions each carrying 1 mark. Ideally, this section should be completed in 48 minutes, which means each question should be given 1.2 minutes.

The syllabus for NTSE 2021 Science section contains topics from course books so it would be advisable to refer class notes in revising quickly.

Revise chemical equations and chemical formulae.

Make sure that you remember formulae of Physics and Chemistry by heart.

Social Science

This section of the SAT contains 40 questions. Every question of the section carries 1 mark. Each question should be given 1.2 minutes to solve, which gives 48 minutes to the whole section.

A chronical order of all the historical events covered in the syllabus will help you revise quickly.

Geography topics may be revised using maps

Mathematics

This section comprises of 20 questions where each question carries one mark. Each question of this section should be completed in not more than 1.2 minutes.

Candidates should try to finish this section in 20 minutes so that they still have 4 minutes remaining to recheck every answer.

Remember every important and common formula by heart.

Keep a check on your timing as this section may consume more time.

Try different hacks to remember Trigonometry rules.

Keep your concepts clear about Linear and Quadratic Equations.