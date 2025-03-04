Odisha Public Service Commission has released the OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written exam for Assistant Agriculture Officer posts can download the admit card through the OPSC's official website, opsc.gov.in. OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 released at opsc.gov.in, download link here

The written recruitment examination for the Assistant Agriculture Officer, Group B postunder Agriculture and Farmers's Empowerment Department will be held on March 9, 2025. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Each paper will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each, and the exam duration is for 2 hours. Paper 1 will be held in the morning shift- from 10 am to 12 noon, and Paper II will be held in the afternoon shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

There will also be negative markings for incorrect answers with a deduction of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card through the simple steps given below.

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

2. Click on OPSC AAO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission will shortlist the candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable number taking into consideration the marks obtained in the written examination.

The OPSC AAO registration process began on November 12 and concluded on December 11, 2024. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 124 posts in the organization. For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC.