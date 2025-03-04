APSC JE Recruitment 2025 registration ends today at apsc.nic.in, link to apply here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will end the registration for the Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department on the official website. Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction(HT file)

Candidates who would like to submit their application form for the post of Junior Engineer can visit the official website at apsc.nic.in to apply.

About the recruitment process:

As per the commission, through the recruitment process, a total of 650 posts are expected to be filled.

Interested candidates should satisfy the following educational qualifications:

Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction

Technology from any technical institute recognized by AICTЕ. (Upload relevant all semesters/year mark sheet reflecting the subjects and the final pass certificate)

The Diploma course must be a Regular course. Diploma course obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be considered, mentioned the official notice.

Application Fees:

The following are the application fee requirements for various categories:

General category - ₹ 297.20

297.20 OBC/MOBC category - ₹ 197.20

197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PwBD category - ₹ 47.20

Steps to apply for APSC JE Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

Look out for the link to apply for APSC JE Recruitment 2025 and click it

A new page appears where the candidate can submit their application form

Verify the details and submit the application

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

