Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

APSC JE Recruitment 2025 registration ends today at apsc.nic.in, link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2025 01:57 PM IST

Candidates who would like to submit their application form for the post of Junior Engineer can visit the official website at apsc.nic.in to apply.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will end the registration for the Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department on the official website.

Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction(HT file)
Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction(HT file)

Candidates who would like to submit their application form for the post of Junior Engineer can visit the official website at apsc.nic.in to apply.

About the recruitment process:

As per the commission, through the recruitment process, a total of 650 posts are expected to be filled.

Interested candidates should satisfy the following educational qualifications:

  • Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction
  • Technology from any technical institute recognized by AICTЕ. (Upload relevant all semesters/year mark sheet reflecting the subjects and the final pass certificate)
  • The Diploma course must be a Regular course. Diploma course obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be considered, mentioned the official notice.

Direct Link to apply APSC JE Recruitment 2025

Application Fees:

The following are the application fee requirements for various categories:

  • General category - 297.20
  • OBC/MOBC category - 197.20
  • SC/ST/BPL/PwBD category - 47.20

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Board Exams 2025 postponed in snow-hit areas, check official notice here

Steps to apply for APSC JE Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

Look out for the link to apply for APSC JE Recruitment 2025 and click it

A new page appears where the candidate can submit their application form

Verify the details and submit the application

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: ICAI Result: Deepanshi Agarwal tops Inter exam, check the list of top 3 here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On