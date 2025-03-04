Menu Explore
GlobalGyan launches 8-week intensive leadership facilitation lab, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2025 03:45 PM IST

The program is open to professionals with over five years of managerial experience and a gap of three or more years.

GlobalGyan Leadership Academy launched the Leadership Facilitation Lab, an 8-week intensive program. The program aims to help women managers transition back into facilitator and coaching roles after a career break.

The program focuses on facilitation techniques, leadership development, and mentorship skills—at no cost, mentioned the press release.
The program focuses on facilitation techniques, leadership development, and mentorship skills—at no cost, mentioned the press release. (HT file)

About the program:

The program is open to professionals with over five years of managerial experience and a gap of three or more years. The program focuses on facilitation techniques, leadership development, and mentorship skills—at no cost, mentioned the press release.

“Building the next generation of leaders and managers requires thousands of coaches who can leverage their experience to provide practical guidance. We want to encourage women with professional experience to re-enter the corporate world as facilitators and coaches. This program is designed to provide subject matter experts with the right skills to become leadership facilitators—ensuring that their expertise and experience continue to create impact,” said Srinivasa Addepalli, Director & CEO, GlobalGyan Leadership Academy.

The initiative stems from the growing need to support experienced women professionals in re-entering the workforce with confidence and relevance. The Leadership Facilitation Lab directly addresses these challenges through a structured, experiential learning approach, helping participants refine their leadership presence and unlock new career opportunities, informed GlobalGyan Leadership Academy.

Participants will engage in live practice sessions, expert-led discussions, and personalised coaching, gaining the tools needed to develop as facilitators effectively, mentioned the official press release.

