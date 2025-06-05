Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: Pre D.El.Ed provisional key releasing today at predeledraj2025.in

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will release Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 on June 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Pre D.El.Ed examination can download the provisional key through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in. Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: Pre D.El.Ed provisional key releasing today

As per the tentative schedule, the objection window will open today, June 5 and will close on June 9, 2025. The final answer key will be released on June 12, 2025.

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

2. Click on Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 link will be displayed on the screen.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was held on June 1, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The counselling process registration will begin on June 18 and will close on June 24, 2025. The first allotment list will be released on June 27, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed.