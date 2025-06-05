Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: Pre D.El.Ed provisional key releasing today at predeledraj2025.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 05, 2025 11:39 AM IST

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 will be released today, June 5, 2025. The steps to download Pre D.El.Ed provisional key is given here. 

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will release Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 on June 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Pre D.El.Ed examination can download the provisional key through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: Pre D.El.Ed provisional key releasing today
Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: Pre D.El.Ed provisional key releasing today

As per the tentative schedule, the objection window will open today, June 5 and will close on June 9, 2025. The final answer key will be released on June 12, 2025.

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: How to download 

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

2. Click on Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 link will be displayed on the screen.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was held on June 1, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The counselling process registration will begin on June 18 and will close on June 24, 2025. The first allotment list will be released on June 27, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: Pre D.El.Ed provisional key releasing today at predeledraj2025.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On