Rajasthan Police constable answer key released, here's direct link to download
Rajasthan Police has released the answer key for the Constable Recruitment 2025 exam held on September 13-14.
The Rajasthan Police Department has released the answer key for the Constable Recruitment 2025 written examination. The exam was held on 13 and 14 September 2025.
The answer key is available on the official police website police.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates can view it from 17 September 2025 to 19 September 2025, 11:59 PM (midnight).
Direct link to download Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 answer key
Objection Process
Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer key can raise objections. Objections must be based only on the answer options provided in the question paper given during the exam.
To submit objections, candidates need to:
Visit the link on the Rajasthan Police website.
Log in using their Roll Number and Application ID.
Pay a fee of Rs. 100 per question online, either personally or through an e-Mitra kiosk.
Note that e-Mitra will charge an additional service fee.
Important Dates
The online objection window will open on 21 September 2025 and will close on 23 September 2025 at 11:59 PM (midnight). After this deadline, the link will be deactivated and no further objections will be accepted.
Documents Required
Candidates must upload proof from books while filing objections. The name of the book and the author(s) must be clearly mentioned. Objections without proper documents or those submitted after the deadline will not be considered.
The department has clarified that the objection fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.
