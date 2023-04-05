Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan PTET 2023 applictaion deadline extended till April 15, details here

Rajasthan PTET 2023 applictaion deadline extended till April 15, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 04:46 PM IST

Interested candidates can submit their applictaion at ptetggtu.com by April 15.

The Guru Govind Tribal University has extended the registration deadline for Rajasthan PTET 2023 for admission to the four-year and two-year B.Ed courses till April 15. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at ptetggtu.com. Previously the last date to register for Rajasthan PTET 2023 was April 5.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 application deadline extended till April 15
Rajasthan PTET 2023 application deadline extended till April 15

The Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam will take place on May 21. The PPTET 2023 examination fee is 500.

Notification here

Rajasthan PTET 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at ptetggtu.com

On the homepage, click on the course you want to apply

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan rajasthan ptet
rajasthan rajasthan ptet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out