Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 released on ptetraj2021, download link here
Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 released on ptetraj2021, download link here(Ht file)
Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 released on ptetraj2021, download link here(Ht file)
competitive exams

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 released on ptetraj2021, download link here

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST

Government Dungar College, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 on September 1, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test can download the admit card through the official site PTET on ptetraj2021. The examination will be conducted on September 8, 2021.

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card here

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of PTET on ptetraj2021.

• Click on Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan PTET examination earlier was scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2021, which was postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

Rajasthan PTET is a state-level B.Ed entrance exam conducted by the Govt Dungar College, Bikaner. Passing the exam will makes students eligible to take admission into the d 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan ptet exam admit card competitive exam + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.