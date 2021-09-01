Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 released on ptetraj2021, download link here

Government Dungar College, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 on September 1, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test can download the admit card through the official site PTET on ptetraj2021. The examination will be conducted on September 8, 2021.

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card here

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of PTET on ptetraj2021.

• Click on Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan PTET examination earlier was scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2021, which was postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

Rajasthan PTET is a state-level B.Ed entrance exam conducted by the Govt Dungar College, Bikaner. Passing the exam will makes students eligible to take admission into the d 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan.