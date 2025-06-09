Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 released at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link to download here

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has released Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 on June 9, 2025. Candidates who will appear for Pre Teacher Education Test 2025 can download the hall ticket through the offficial website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in. PTET Admit Card 2025 released at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link here

The PTET examination for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. will be conducted in all 41 districts of the state on June 15, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

2. Click on 2 year B.Ed program or 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. program link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get PTET Admit Card 2025 link.

4. Press the link and enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University.