REET 2025 Answer Key: Websites to check provisional key when released

REET 2025 Answer Key: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) conducted the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2025) in February and is expected to release the provisional answer keys next. When released, candidates can check the REET 2025 answer key at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. REET 2025 Answer Key: Where to check provisional key when released (HT file)

The exam will be held on February 27 in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The examination was conducted at two levels: level 1 for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teacher posts. Depending on their eligibility, candidates were allowed to appear for level 1, 2 or both.

Before 2025, the REET exam was held in 2022 (on July 23 and 24) and the answer key was released in August. After releasing the provisional answer key, the board allowed candidates to raise objections, if any.

For each objection, they had to pay a fee of ₹300 per question. This year too, the board will give candidates an opportunity to register their objections.

After the window is over, the board will review the objections submitted by candidates and if they are found valid, RBSE will make necessary changes to the key and publish its final version. The final answer key will be used to prepare and announce the REET 2025 results.

How to download REET 2025 answer key when released?

Go to the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the REET exam portal.

Click on the provisional answer key download link.

If required, enter your login details.

Submit and check the answer key.

If you want to raise an objection, follow the instructions given on the website.