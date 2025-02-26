Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

REET 2024 Exam begins tomorrow: Check do's and don'ts on exam day, important instructions here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 26, 2025 08:25 PM IST

REET 2024 Exam begins tomorrow, February 27 onwards. Check do's and don'ts on exam day, important instructions here. 

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will conduct REET 2024 examination on February 27 and 28, 2025. The REET examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

REET 2024 Exam: Check do's and don'ts on exam day, important instructions here
REET 2024 Exam: Check do's and don'ts on exam day, important instructions here

On February 27, a total of 4,61,321 candidates will appear in the first shift and 5,41,599 candidates in the second shift. A total of 1731 examination centers have been set up in 41 state districts for the REET exam.

ICSI CS June 2025 Exam: Enrolment begins today at icsi.edu, check schedule here

The examination will be held as per the instructions issued by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

All those candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the do's and don'ts on exam day and important instructions given here.

TS EAMCET 2025: TG EAPCET registration date postponed, check new date here

Do's

1. Candidates who want to appear for the exam must reach the exam centre by 8 a.m. for the first shift and by 1 p.m. for the second shift on both days.

2. Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre.

3. Carry an Aadhaar or photo identity card to the exam centre.

4. Appearing candidates must carry a blue/ black ballpoint pen.

5. Once the candidate is seated, they must read the question paper booklet and OMR sheet instructions thoroughly.

REET Admit Card 2025 out at reet2024.co.in/admit-card, direct link to download hall tickets here

Don'ts

1. Mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth or any other electronic devices, watches, purses, handbags, diaries, etc., are not allowed inside the exam centres.

2. Appearing candidates are allowed to wear a Shirt or T-shirt, Kurta or Kurtis, a warm jersey or sweater without pockets or big buttons, etc., and chappals or sandals with thin soles.

3. Candidates are not allowed to bring any intoxicant, beedi, cigarette, or gutkha to the examination centre.

4. After the examination is completed, the candidate may not take away the question paper booklet.

5. Candidates who will reach the exam centre late will not be allowed entry.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On