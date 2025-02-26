REET 2024 Exam begins tomorrow: Check do's and don'ts on exam day, important instructions here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will conduct REET 2024 examination on February 27 and 28, 2025. The REET examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. REET 2024 Exam: Check do's and don'ts on exam day, important instructions here

On February 27, a total of 4,61,321 candidates will appear in the first shift and 5,41,599 candidates in the second shift. A total of 1731 examination centers have been set up in 41 state districts for the REET exam.

The examination will be held as per the instructions issued by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

All those candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the do's and don'ts on exam day and important instructions given here.

Do's

1. Candidates who want to appear for the exam must reach the exam centre by 8 a.m. for the first shift and by 1 p.m. for the second shift on both days.

2. Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre.

3. Carry an Aadhaar or photo identity card to the exam centre.

4. Appearing candidates must carry a blue/ black ballpoint pen.

5. Once the candidate is seated, they must read the question paper booklet and OMR sheet instructions thoroughly.

Don'ts

1. Mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth or any other electronic devices, watches, purses, handbags, diaries, etc., are not allowed inside the exam centres.

2. Appearing candidates are allowed to wear a Shirt or T-shirt, Kurta or Kurtis, a warm jersey or sweater without pockets or big buttons, etc., and chappals or sandals with thin soles.

3. Candidates are not allowed to bring any intoxicant, beedi, cigarette, or gutkha to the examination centre.

4. After the examination is completed, the candidate may not take away the question paper booklet.

5. Candidates who will reach the exam centre late will not be allowed entry.