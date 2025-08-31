RPSC admit card for Senior Teacher recruitment exam expected soon, where, how to check

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release admit cards for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) recruitment examination, 2024 soon. When released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards using the link given at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC admit card for Senior Teacher recruitment exam expected soon(File Photo)

As per an official notification, the examination will be held from September 7 to 12 and admit cards will be issued three days before the test.

Exam district information will be shared with candidates seven days before the test, the notification reads.

RPSC said that candidates will get 10 minutes of additional time to fill in the fifth option on OMR answer sheets.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre up to 60 minutes before the exam starts. No candidate will be permitted to enter their test centres after this deadline, RPSC said and asked candidates to reach the exam centre with sufficient time so that security check and identification can be completed properly.

To download the RPSC admit card, candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth. These are the steps they need to follow-

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the admit card tab and then the senior teacher admit card download link. Enter your login details. Submit and download the admit card.

All candidates must bring their original Aadhar cards (colour print) to the exam centre. If the photograph on the Aadhar card is old or not clear, then other identity proofs such as driving license, passport, voter ID where the photograph is new and clear will be accepted.

In addition, candidates must paste their recent photographs on the printed copies of the admit cards and bring it to the exam centre.