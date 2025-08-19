RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration begins today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC is scheduled to commence the registration process for recruitment of Senior Teachers from Tuesday, August 19. Candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment drive can submit their application forms on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply for senior teachers at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. (Representative image)

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply is September 17, 2025.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the recruitment process, applicants should meet the following criteria:

For Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi and Gujarati subjects - candidates should have a graduation or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with the concerned subject as an optional subject, as well as a degree or diploma in education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE)/government. For Science subjects, candidates need a graduation or equivalent degree recognized by UGC with at least two subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Biotechnology and, Biochemistry, as optional Subjects. Candidates will also need a degree or diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. For Social Science subject, applicants need to pass graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two subjects including History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy as optional subjects. In addition, they must have a degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/government.

Also read: RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 6500 vacancies from tomorrow

Application Fee

While applying, prospective candidates must pay an application fee of ₹600 (for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Classes / Creamy Layer of Extremely Backward Classes).

However, reserved category candidates (SC / ST / Backwards Class-Non Creamy Layer / Extremely Backwards Class-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) and Disabled Persons will have to pay ₹400.

Through this recruitment drive, RPSC will fill up 6500 vacancies.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for senior teacher recruitment by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Apply Online to apply for the senior teacher post. On the next page, enter your details to register yourself. Log in with your registered details. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Review your application form, and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of RPSC.