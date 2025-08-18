RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 6500 vacancies from tomorrow
Once the application process begins, eligible candidates can submit their forms on the RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will begin the registration process for recruitment of Senior Teachers tomorrow. Once the application process begins, eligible candidates can submit their forms on the RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The application deadline is September 17, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 6500 vacancies.
Also read: UPSC to close registration for EPFO Enforcement Officer, Assistant PF Commissioner vacancies today
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
For Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi and Gujarati subjects, candidates need a graduation or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with the concerned subject as an optional subject, and a degree or diploma in education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE)/government.
Also read: Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 455 vacancies ends tomorrow
For Science subjects, candidates need a graduation or equivalent degree recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as optional Subjects:
Physics
Chemistry
Zoology
Botany
Microbiology
Biotechnology and
Biochemistry.
In addition, candidates also need a degree or diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.
Social Science subject: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:-History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/government..
Selection Process
The selection process will have a competitive examination. If required, the RPSC may adopt a scaling/ moderation/ normalisation method in the evaluation of answer sheets/answer booklets
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹600 for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Classes / Creamy Layer of Extremely Backward Classes Candidates.
Candidates of Reserved Category (SC / ST / Backwards Class-Non Creamy Layer / Extremely Backwards Class-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) and Disabled Persons will have to pay ₹400.
For more information, candidates can check the official website of RPSC.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News