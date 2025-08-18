Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 6500 vacancies from tomorrow

Once the application process begins, eligible candidates can submit their forms on the RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will begin the registration process for recruitment of Senior Teachers tomorrow. Once the application process begins, eligible candidates can submit their forms on the RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application deadline is September 17, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6500 vacancies.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

For Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi and Gujarati subjects, candidates need a graduation or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with the concerned subject as an optional subject, and a degree or diploma in education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE)/government.

For Science subjects, candidates need a graduation or equivalent degree recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as optional Subjects:

Physics

Chemistry

Zoology

Botany

Microbiology

Biotechnology and

Biochemistry.

In addition, candidates also need a degree or diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Social Science subject: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:-History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/government..

Selection Process

The selection process will have a competitive examination. If required, the RPSC may adopt a scaling/ moderation/ normalisation method in the evaluation of answer sheets/answer booklets

Application Fee

The application fee is 600 for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Classes / Creamy Layer of Extremely Backward Classes Candidates.

Candidates of Reserved Category (SC / ST / Backwards Class-Non Creamy Layer / Extremely Backwards Class-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) and Disabled Persons will have to pay 400.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

