Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration for 6500 posts begins on August 19 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 08:19 am IST

RPSC will recruit for Senior Teacher posts. The registration process will begin on August 19, 2025 onwards. 

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the link on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration for 6500 posts begins on August 19 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration for 6500 posts begins on August 19 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)

The registration process will begin on August 19 and will close on September 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 6500 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi and Gujarati subjects: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Science subject: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro-Biology, Bio-Technology and Bio-Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Social Science subject: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:-History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of competitive examination.

Candidates will be selected through a competitive examination. If required, the Commission may adopt scaling/moderation/normalization method in the evaluation of answer sheets/answer booklets

Application Fee

The application fee is 600/- for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Classes / Creamy Layer of Extremely Backward Classes Candidates. Candidates of Reserved Category (SC / ST / Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer / Extremely Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) and Disabled Persons will have to pay 400/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration for 6500 posts begins on August 19 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On