Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the link on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration for 6500 posts begins on August 19 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)

The registration process will begin on August 19 and will close on September 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 6500 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi and Gujarati subjects: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Science subject: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro-Biology, Bio-Technology and Bio-Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Social Science subject: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:-History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of competitive examination.

Candidates will be selected through a competitive examination. If required, the Commission may adopt scaling/moderation/normalization method in the evaluation of answer sheets/answer booklets

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600/- for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Classes / Creamy Layer of Extremely Backward Classes Candidates. Candidates of Reserved Category (SC / ST / Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer / Extremely Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) and Disabled Persons will have to pay ₹400/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.