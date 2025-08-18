Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 455 vacancies ends tomorrow

HT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 11:11 am IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BOB Manager recruitment 2025 on the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda will close the registration window for its Manager recruitment drive tomorrow, August 19, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BOB Manager recruitment 2025 on the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment: Registration for 455 vacancies ends tomorrow
The bank is conducting this recruitment for 455 vacancies.

BOB Manager Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Go to the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in.

2. Click on the careers portal link available on the home page.

3. Click on the Manager recruitment page and then the application link.

4. A new page will open.

5. Register yourself and log in to the account.

6. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

7. Click on submit. Download and save a copy of the confirmation page.

The application fee for this recruitment drive is 850 + payment gateway charges if belonging to General, EWS & OBC candidates and 175 + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) category & Women candidates.

The candidates' selection will be based on shortlisting and a subsequent round of Personal Interviews (PI) and/or any other selection method.The qualifying marks in the Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.For more information, candidates can check the official website of theBank of Baroda.

