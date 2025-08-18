Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 455 vacancies ends tomorrow

Bank of Baroda will close the registration window for its Manager recruitment drive tomorrow, August 19, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BOB Manager recruitment 2025 on the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in. Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment: Registration for 455 vacancies ends tomorrow(Mint Photo)

The bank is conducting this recruitment for 455 vacancies.

BOB Manager Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Go to the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in.

2. Click on the careers portal link available on the home page.

3. Click on the Manager recruitment page and then the application link.

4. A new page will open.

5. Register yourself and log in to the account.

6. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

7. Click on submit. Download and save a copy of the confirmation page.

The application fee for this recruitment drive is ₹850 + payment gateway charges if belonging to General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175 + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) category & Women candidates.

The candidates' selection will be based on shortlisting and a subsequent round of Personal Interviews (PI) and/or any other selection method.The qualifying marks in the Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.For more information, candidates can check the official website of theBank of Baroda.