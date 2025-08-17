Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will begin the registration process for Senior Teacher posts on August 19, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Senior Teacher posts can find the direct link through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application process begins on August 19 for 6500 posts(File Photo)

The last date to register is September 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 6500 Senior Teacher posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for Senior Teacher posts should have graduation degree or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with concerned subject they are applying for. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years to apply for the post.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹600/- for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Classes / Creamy Layer of Extremely Backward Classes Candidates. Candidates of Reserved Category (SC / ST / Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer / Extremely Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) and Disabled Persons will have to pay ₹400/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.