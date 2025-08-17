Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 455 posts ends on August 19, apply at bankofbaroda.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 02:13 pm IST

Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for August 19, 2025. 

Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for Manager posts on August 19, 2025. Eligible candidates who still have not applied can find the direct link to apply on the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 455 posts ends on August 19, apply at bankofbaroda.in
Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 455 posts ends on August 19, apply at bankofbaroda.in(Mint Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 455 posts in the organisation. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Direct link to apply here 

BOB Manager Recruitment 2025: How to register

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link available with the notification.

4. A new page will again open.

5. Register yourself and login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 850/- + payment gateway charges if belonging to General, EWS & OBC candidates and 175/- + payment gateway charges if belonging to SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) category & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

The selection of the candidates will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method.The qualifying marks in Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
