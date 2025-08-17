Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for Manager posts on August 19, 2025. Eligible candidates who still have not applied can find the direct link to apply on the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 455 posts ends on August 19, apply at bankofbaroda.in(Mint Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 455 posts in the organisation. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

BOB Manager Recruitment 2025: How to register

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link available with the notification.

4. A new page will again open.

5. Register yourself and login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges if belonging to General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges if belonging to SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) category & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

The selection of the candidates will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method.The qualifying marks in Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.