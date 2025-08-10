Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
RPSC Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2025: Registration begins today for 1,015 Sub-Inspector vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 09:18 am IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in when the window opens.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will accept online applications for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander recruitment from today, August 10, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in when the window opens.

RPSC Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2025: Registration starts today
The application deadline is September 8, 2025.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is for 1015 vacancies. The details are given below:

Sub Inspector (AP): 896 posts

Sub Inspector (AP) Sahariya: 4 posts

Sub Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area: 25 posts

Sub Inspector (IB): 26 posts

Platoon Commander (RAC): 64 posts

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the recruitment drive, candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions:

The applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or posses an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission.

The applicant should also have working knowledge of Hindi (written in Devnagri script) and knowledge of the Rajasthani Culture.

The applicant should be between 20 years and 25 years as on January 1, 2026. There will be relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates and female candidates.

The RPSC will also grant a three-year relaxation to candidates who are overage on January 1, 2025, as per provisions.

RPSC Rajasthan SI recruitment 2025: Application fee

The application fee is 600 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 400 for SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy layer) and PwBD candidates.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link to apply for RPSC Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025

Fill in the details to complete the One-Time Registration process if you are a new candidate

Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

Fill the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee

Review and submit the application form

Download the confirmation page, and save a copy for later use.

Follow Us On