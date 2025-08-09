RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Applications for 1015 sub-inspector vacancies to begin on August 10, check details

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, is scheduled to begin the application process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander in Rajasthan Police from Sunday, August 10, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment drive on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Applications for sub-inspector recruitment will be open from August 10 to September 8, 2025.

Alternatively, candidates can also apply on the SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply is September 8, 2025.

Vacancy details:

Through the recruitment drive, the RPSC aims to fill a total of 1015 vacancies. The details are given below:

Sub Inspector (AP): 896 posts Sub Inspector (AP) Sahariya: 4 posts Sub Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area: 25 posts Sub Inspector (IB): 26 posts Platoon Commander (RAC): 64 posts

Eligibility:

To apply for the recruitment drive, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. The applicant must hold a degree of any university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or declared to be deemed as University Under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Or

Posses an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission.

2. The applicant should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script as well as knowledge of the Rajasthani Culture.

3. Age: The applicant should not be less than 20 years and not more than 25 years as on January 1, 2026. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates and female candidates.

The RPSC has further granted three year relaxation to candidates who are overage as on January 1, 2025 as per provisions.

Application fee:

The category-wise application fees are as follows:

General, EWS and OBC: ₹ 600 SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy layer): ₹ 400 People with benchmark difficulties: ₹ 400

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the SI recruitment process:

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link to apply for RPSC Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025 on the home page. Fill in the details to complete the One Time Registration process, if not registered earlier. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Fill in the application form, upload the necessary document, and pay the application fee. Submit the application after reviewing it carefully. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RPSC.