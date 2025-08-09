WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule released, register by August 12; check important dates here
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 02:28 pm IST
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule has been released at wbmcc.nic.in. The important dates are given below.
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released a revised schedule for NEET UG counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, following are the important dates that candidates need to keep in mind:
- Last date for registration: August 12, 2025, up to 8 PM.
- Last date for online fee payment: August 12, 2025, up to 12 midnight.
- Verification of Candidates in the already designated College and time slot by the software: August 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2025.
- Publication of List of Successfully verified candidates & Publication of Seat Matrix for Round 1: August 14, 2025, after 2 PM.
- Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking by the successfully verified candidates: August 14, 2025, from 4 PM to August 17, 2025, till 12 midnight.
- Publication of Result: August 20, 2025, after 4 PM.
- Reporting of candidates at allotted colleges: August 21, 22 and 23, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM.
Notably, the registration for Round 2 counselling will start from August 27, 2025.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK WB NEET UG COUNSELLING SCHEDULE 2025
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for the counselling process:
- Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1.
- Enter the details to register yourself, and click on submit.
- Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.
- Upload the relevant documents, if needed.
- Pay the application fee and click on submit.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for further need.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBMCC.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule released, register by August 12; check important dates here
SHARE
Copy