WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule released, register by August 12; check important dates here

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released a revised schedule for NEET UG counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the schedule on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule is out at wbmcc.nic.in. (Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

As per the schedule, following are the important dates that candidates need to keep in mind:

Last date for registration: August 12, 2025, up to 8 PM. Last date for online fee payment: August 12, 2025, up to 12 midnight. Verification of Candidates in the already designated College and time slot by the software: August 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2025. Publication of List of Successfully verified candidates & Publication of Seat Matrix for Round 1: August 14, 2025, after 2 PM. Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking by the successfully verified candidates: August 14, 2025, from 4 PM to August 17, 2025, till 12 midnight. Publication of Result: August 20, 2025, after 4 PM. Reporting of candidates at allotted colleges: August 21, 22 and 23, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Notably, the registration for Round 2 counselling will start from August 27, 2025.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for the counselling process:

Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1. Enter the details to register yourself, and click on submit. Once done, login to the account and fill the application form. Upload the relevant documents, if needed. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBMCC.