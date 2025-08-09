Indian Overseas Bank, IOB has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOB at iob.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 750 posts in the organisation. Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 posts at iob.in, direct link here

The registration process will begin on August 10, 2025 and will close on August 20, 2025. The online examination will be held on August 24, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online should have a degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years as on cut-off date viz. 01.08.2025 for General Category and EWS Candidates, the Date of Birth should fall between 01.08.1997 and 01.08.2005 wherein both the dates are inclusive.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of an online exam and test of local language wherever applicable and personal interaction if any as decided by the Bank.

The online written test will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is of 90 minutes. All applicants will have to give the online examination on the given date and time using the own camera enabled desktop / laptop or tablet or smartphone.

Candidate applying for training seats of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in any one of the local languages of the state (to be specified at the time of calling the applications).

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹472/- for PwBD, ₹708/- for Female/ST/ST category candidates and ₹944/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. Application once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn, and the fee once paid will NOT be refunded under any circumstances, nor can it be adjusted against any other engagement process.