Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3588 posts in the organisation. BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 3588 posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, direct link here(HT_PRINT)

The last date to apply is August 23, 2025. The correction window will open on August 24 and will close on August 26, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 18 to 25 years as on last date of online application. The educational qualification to apply for the post can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of physical standard test and physical efficiency test followed by written examination and documentation.

The candidates who qualify all the above stages i.e. PST, PET, Documentation, Trade Test and Written test will put through Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be carried out by Medical Board of Officers to assess their physical & medical fitness.

Examination Fee

The exam fee is ₹100/- for un-reserved, EWS and OBC category and ₹50/- plus 18% GST only service charges levied by Common Service Centre. The payment should be done through net banking/ credit/ debit card and through nearest authorized Common Service Centre. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSF.