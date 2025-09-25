Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here (File Photo)

The preliminary examination will be held on September 28, 29 and 30, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts on first two days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates should download their admit card by visiting the Admit Card link available on the Commission's website by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates can also download the admit card for the relevant examination by logging in to sso.rajasthan.gov.in and selecting the Recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C).

Direct link to download RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025 RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.