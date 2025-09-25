RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The preliminary examination will be held on September 28, 29 and 30, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts on first two days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Candidates should download their admit card by visiting the Admit Card link available on the Commission's website by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates can also download the admit card for the relevant examination by logging in to sso.rajasthan.gov.in and selecting the Recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C).