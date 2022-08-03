RPSC ASO answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC ASO answer key: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the answer key for the competitive examination conducted for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) for the year 2021. Interested candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, from August 2, 2022 to August 4, 2022 till 12:00 pm with prescribed fee. The objections should be entered in the order of the model question paper available on the website. Candidates are also required to attach supporting proof with the objection. The objection fee for each question is Rs. 100. Objections can only be raised only online.

The RPSC ASO exam 2022 was conducted on July 8, 2022 at the Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 218 posts of Assistant Statistical Officer (Economic and Statistics Department).

Here’s how to download, direct link here

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on “Model Answer Key for Asst. Statistical Officer - 2021” under News and events tab

The answer key will appear on screen

Check and download the answer key for future purposes

Click here for the direct link to the answer key.