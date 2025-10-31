RPSC Sr Teacher Comp Exam model answer key released, raise objections from Nov 1

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination 2024, which was conducted from September 9 to September 12, 2025. The model answer keys have been released for General Knowledge (Group-C), Science, Urdu, Sanskrit, General Knowledge (Group-D), Mathematics, English, and Punjabi. (Santosh Kumar/file )

Candidates who have any objections can raise them online from November 1 to November 3, 2025 (till 12 midnight) by paying a fee of Rs. 100 per question. Each objection must be supported by authentic reference material, and only submissions made through the official online portal will be considered.

The total objection fee of Rs. 100 per question (plus service charge) can be paid either through e-payment by the candidate themselves or at e-Mitra kiosks available on the Recruitment Portal.

The Commission will not refund any amount paid towards the objection fee under any circumstances. Objections submitted without payment or through any other mode will not be accepted.

If any candidate faces technical difficulties while submitting objections online, they can contact the Commission via email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or by calling 9352323625 / 7340557555.