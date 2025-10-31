Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025. Candidates 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the final answer key through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025 released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, download link here

Along with the final answer key, the OMR sheet has also been released by the Commission. The OMR sheet is available on the official website till November 8, 2025. Candidates can raise objections against the OMR sheet on or before the mentioned date by sending their objection to examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in.

All those candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can download the final answer key by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025 BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025: How to download 1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open.

4. Check the final answer key and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The 71st prelims examination was on September 13, 2025. The exam comprised of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination was two hours. There were 150 questions which candidates had to attempt. The exam also has negative marking, wherein 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.