RRB CBT-I Results out for JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS posts; here is how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2025 06:27 PM IST

RRB CBT-I Results out: The shortlisted candidates can appear for the 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II).

RRB CBT-I Results out The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on Wednesday, 5 March, announced the results of the 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) conducted from 16 December to 18 December 2024 for various posts, including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Chief Supervisor (CS), and Ministerial Staff (MS) under CEN No. 03/2024.

The schedule for CBT-II will be announced soon on the official RRB website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the portal for updates. (Representative image)(Santosh Kumar/File )
(Representative image)(Santosh Kumar/File )

The shortlisted candidates can appear for the 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II). The candidates have been shortlisted based on merit and preferences. The roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates have been published in ascending order. However, the list is not indicative of the order of merit.

Candidates can check the results by visting official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website

Click on the link for the region from which you have appeared

Click on the link for combined list of CBT 1 results for various posts

Check your roll number on the result page

This recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 7,951 positions, including 17 openings for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research, while the remaining 7,934 vacancies are designated for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant roles.

"The candidates scoring marks above or equal to the cut off marks of their eligible preference categories in CBT-I will be considered only against their eligible/qualifying categories during final shortlisting for Document Verification (DV) after the CBT-II results," as per RRB.

The schedule for CBT-II will be announced soon on the official RRB website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the portal for updates. Additionally, individual results and scorecards can be accessed by logging in with the Registration Number and Date of Birth. This facility will remain available until March 20, 2025.

The RRB has also warned candidates against falling prey to touts or fraudulent agents promising selection in exchange for money. The recruitment process is entirely computerized and based on merit. Candidates should rely only on official RRB notifications for authentic updates.

Note: For further information and updates, visit the official RRB website.

