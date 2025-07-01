RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts released, direct link to check here

Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Candidates who took the Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories can check the provisional key by visiting the official website regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts has been released. The direct link to check is given here.

Along with the answer key, the RRBs have also released the responses of candidates and questions.

Additionally, candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so on the official website. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

The last date to submit objections is July 6, 2025 up to 11:55 PM.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the RRB NTPC answer key.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. On the home page, click on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the answer key displayed on the screen.

5. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.