Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts released, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 01, 2025 06:04 PM IST

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts has been released. Candidates can check and download via the direct link given below. 

Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Candidates who took the Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories can check the provisional key by visiting the official website regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts has been released. The direct link to check is given here.
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts has been released. The direct link to check is given here.

Along with the answer key, the RRBs have also released the responses of candidates and questions.

Direct link to download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025

Additionally, candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so on the official website. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. 

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

The last date to submit objections is July 6, 2025 up to 11:55 PM. 

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the RRB NTPC answer key. 

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. On the home page, click on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 

4. Check the answer key displayed on the screen. 

5. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts released, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On