RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts releasing today, here's how to check

Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Non-Technical Popular Categories for graduate level can check and download the provisional key through the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts releasing today

The CBT 1 questions, responses and answer keys will be available at 6 pm today. The objection window will also open today and will close on July 6, 2025.

As per the official notice, the prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: How to check

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to raise objection, if any, well before the last date and time i.e., July 6, 2025 at 23.55 hrs after which no representation from the candiadtes on the questios, options, keys etc. will be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.