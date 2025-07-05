Search
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes tomorrow, here's how to raise objections

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 08:12 PM IST

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 objection window will close on July 6, 2025. The steps to raise objections is given here. 

Railway Recruitment Boards will close the objection window for RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 on July 6, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can find the link on the official website of regional RRBs.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so on the official website. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Direct link to raise objections 

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and select the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive RRBs aim to fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Exam and College Guide
