RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards out at www.rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here

  RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards are available at rrbcdg.gov.in. Direct link here.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards out at www.rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here
RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards out at www.rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here
Updated on May 06, 2022 09:17 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Phase 1 exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RRB at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

The exam will be held on May 9 and May 10. The admit cards is out for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6. Candidates can login with their registration number and date of birth to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards.

Direct link to download the admit card

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card: How to download

Visit the RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," CEN-01/2019 (NTPC "PAY LEVEL 4 & 6") : CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD E- CALL LETTER FOR CBT-2 PHASE-1 SCHEDULED ON 09 & 10 MAY 2022"

Login with registration number and date of birth

Submit to check the admit card

Download and take a printout for future use

 

