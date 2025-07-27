RRB NTPC Exam City Slip Live: City intimation slip releasing soon, here's how to check

RRB NTPC Exam City Slip Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025 soon. Candidates who will appear for CEN 06/2024 Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) computer based test can check the city intimation slip on the official website of regional RRBs. The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs, as per the official notice. ...Read More

The computer based test will be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The examination duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 40 on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages.

