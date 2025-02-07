RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to check exam dates when released

The RRB NTPC UG and PG exam dates are expected to be out on their official websites. (HT)

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Dates on the official website. The RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam schedule, when released, will be available on the official RRB regional websites. Candidates who would like to appear for the exam can expect the city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details to be available along with the exam dates....Read More

The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

Through the recruitment drive, RRBs expect to fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam dates, admit card and more.