Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to check exam dates when released

    By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
    Feb 7, 2025 2:22 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The RRB NTPC UG and PG exam dates are expected to be released on their official websites. Follow the live blog for the latest updates.
    The RRB NTPC UG and PG exam dates are expected to be out on their official websites. (HT)
    The RRB NTPC UG and PG exam dates are expected to be out on their official websites. (HT)

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Dates on the official website. The RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam schedule, when released, will be available on the official RRB regional websites. Candidates who would like to appear for the exam can expect the city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details to be available along with the exam dates....Read More

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Through the recruitment drive, RRBs expect to fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam dates, admit card and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 7, 2025 2:22 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Selection Process explained

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Feb 7, 2025 2:19 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Steps to check exam dates when announced

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live:

    Go to the official RRB website where you applied for the test

    Open the NTPC UG/graduate-level exam date notification link

    Download the PDF and check the exam dates

    Feb 7, 2025 2:14 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: What you need to know about the graduate level registration process

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    Feb 7, 2025 2:11 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: About undergraduate level registration process

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Feb 7, 2025 2:09 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: What about city intimation slip and admit cards

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Candidates who would like to appear for the exam can expect the city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details to be available along with the exam dates.

    Feb 7, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where to check

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam schedule, when released, will be available on the official RRB regional websites.

    Feb 7, 2025 2:00 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Latest update

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Dates on the official website

    News education competitive exams RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to check exam dates when released
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes