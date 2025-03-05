RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level exam schedule when out

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet released RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025. When released, candidates registered for the posts can check the exam dates through the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024....Read More

The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Tests, Typing Skill Tests, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11558 posts will be filled out of which 8113 posts are graduate level and 3445 are undergraduate level. Follow the blog for latest updates.