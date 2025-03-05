RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level exam schedule when out
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet released RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025. When released, candidates registered for the posts can check the exam dates through the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024....Read More
The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.
The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Tests, Typing Skill Tests, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11558 posts will be filled out of which 8113 posts are graduate level and 3445 are undergraduate level. Follow the blog for latest updates.
How to check RRB NTPC exam dates when released?
Go to the official RRB website.
Open the NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification
Download the PDF and check exam dates.
RRB NTPC Graduate level posts vacancy breakups
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
RRB NTPC 2025 UG level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Official websites of RRBs
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
Check RRB NTPC vacancy details
From where to download RRB NTPC call letters
RRB NTPC selection process
RRB NTPC UG level posts registration dates
Registration dates for RRB NTPC Graduate level posts
Where to check RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates
RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates not out
