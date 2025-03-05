Edit Profile
New Delhi
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level exam schedule when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 5, 2025 2:44 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet released RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025. When released, candidates registered for the posts can check the exam dates through the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Tests, Typing Skill Tests, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

    Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11558 posts will be filled out of which 8113 posts are graduate level and 3445 are undergraduate level. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 5, 2025 2:44 PM IST

    How to check RRB NTPC exam dates when released?

    Go to the official RRB website.

    Open the NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification

    Download the PDF and check exam dates.

    Mar 5, 2025 2:41 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate level posts vacancy breakups

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Mar 5, 2025 2:37 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2025 UG level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Mar 5, 2025 2:33 PM IST

    Official websites of RRBs

    RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

    RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

    RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

    RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

    RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

    RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

    RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

    RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

    RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

    RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

    RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

    RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

    RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

    RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

    RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

    Mar 5, 2025 2:30 PM IST

    Check RRB NTPC vacancy details

    Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11558 posts will be filled out of which 8113 posts are graduate level and 3445 are undergraduate level.

    Mar 5, 2025 2:27 PM IST

    From where to download RRB NTPC call letters

    The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Tests, Typing Skill Tests, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

    Mar 5, 2025 2:25 PM IST

    RRB NTPC selection process

    The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Mar 5, 2025 2:22 PM IST

    RRB NTPC UG level posts registration dates

    For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Mar 5, 2025 2:20 PM IST

    Registration dates for RRB NTPC Graduate level posts

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    Mar 5, 2025 2:17 PM IST

    Where to check RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates

    When released, candidates registered for the posts can check the exam dates through the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied.

    Mar 5, 2025 2:14 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates not out

    Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet released RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025.

    News education competitive exams RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level exam schedule when out
