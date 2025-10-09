RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025 Live: When will NTPC graduate level CBT 2 hall ticket release?
RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025 Live: The hall ticket for graduate level CBT 2 exam will be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet released the RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Computer-Based Test 2 can download the hall ticket through the official website of the regional RRBs. The examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) will be held on October 13, 2025. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website 4 days prior to the exam date....Read More
The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.
The exam duration is for 90 minutes. The total number of questions will be 120 out of which 50 from General Awareness, 35 from Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link to download and other details.
