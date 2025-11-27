The Railway Recruitment Boards have released RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates for CBT 2. Candidates who want to appear for the 2nd stage computer-based test can check the official notice on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied. RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates out for CBT 2, check exam schedule here (Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, the second CBT will be held on December 20, 2025. The exam duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 120 questions will be asked for 120 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections- General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official wwebsites of all RRBs. The call letters will be available for download 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates: How to check To check the exam dates notice candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates notice link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.